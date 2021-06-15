Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $189.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

