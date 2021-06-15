Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

