Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

