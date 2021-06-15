Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend by 88.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Meridian Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bancorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBSB. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

