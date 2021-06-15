Verso Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Verso has a payout ratio of -21.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Verso to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 444.4%.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $558.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verso will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.