Brokers Issue Forecasts for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.