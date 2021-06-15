HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.86 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 279,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

