K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KPLUY. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

