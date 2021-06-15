Starname (IOV) Price Reaches $0.0520 on Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Starname has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $243,164.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00064339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00788757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00085533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043635 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

