Arion Price Up 51.8% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Arion has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $56,418.45 and approximately $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00158144 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00183710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.01040429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,942.89 or 0.99875915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,110,438 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

