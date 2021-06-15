Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.