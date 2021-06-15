Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $347,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

