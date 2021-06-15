Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

NYSE AON opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.34. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

