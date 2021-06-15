FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 245 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

