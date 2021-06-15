L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIQUY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

