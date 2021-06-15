Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

PBHC opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

