Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MICR opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Micron Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Micron Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.