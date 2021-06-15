Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

