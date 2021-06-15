Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 729 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

