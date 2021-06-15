FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 141,956 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,956 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 846,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.