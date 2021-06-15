Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,702 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks stock opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.68.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

