Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,435,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $365.91 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.38 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,047 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,277. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

