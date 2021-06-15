KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

