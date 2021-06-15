Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Five Below stock opened at $189.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

