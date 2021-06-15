Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,804,750.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,417.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Insiders have sold a total of 347,020 shares of company stock worth $9,959,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.