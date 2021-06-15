Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,651 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

