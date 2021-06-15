Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 32,052 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,052 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.98% of Orion Group worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORN opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

