Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cryoport worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Cryoport by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 154,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 341,411 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 96,795 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,407,658 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

