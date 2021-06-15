Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 42,814 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,814 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $149,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $309.32 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

