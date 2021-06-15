Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

