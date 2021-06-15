Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 339,424 Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 339,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.68% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 119.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $372.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

