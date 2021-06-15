UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $399.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.40. The company has a market cap of $376.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $4,240,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

