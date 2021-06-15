JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $169,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

