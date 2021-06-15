King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Barnes Group worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.