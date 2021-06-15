King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.43 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

