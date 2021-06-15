King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 9,520 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

