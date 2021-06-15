Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.