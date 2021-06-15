ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

