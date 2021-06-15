Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.68 Per Share

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON FCSS opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a 12 month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 503.08 ($6.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 418.33.
