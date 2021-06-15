Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.68 Per Share

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FCSS opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a 12 month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 503.08 ($6.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 418.33.

About Fidelity China Special Situations

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

