Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $194.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $195.88. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

