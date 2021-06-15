Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.