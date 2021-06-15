Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:LFT opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

