Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $65,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $47,058,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $36,043,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $35,143,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.