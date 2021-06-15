Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $26.85.
In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $65,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $47,058,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $36,217,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $36,043,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $35,143,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
