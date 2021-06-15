Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 5,778 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,169.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

