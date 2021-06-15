Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated at Nordea Equity Research

Stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 27.37 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 19.99 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

