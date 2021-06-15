7,120 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $345.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.72 and a twelve month high of $349.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

