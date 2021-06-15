Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.