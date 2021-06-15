YIELD App (YLD) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $291,180.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00792986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00085607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.04 or 0.07989852 BTC.

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,359,525 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

