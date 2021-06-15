Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

