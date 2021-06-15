Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 on July 22nd

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BUT stock opened at GBX 994.10 ($12.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 956.22. The company has a market capitalization of £424.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20. Brunner Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.75) per share, for a total transaction of £20,488.21 ($26,767.98).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

